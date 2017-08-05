HANDS OFF! Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri rules out Alex Sandro transfer to Chelsea

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has insisted Chelsea target Alex Sandro will NOT be leaving the club this summer.

The Blues reportedly had a £52.5million bid rejected for the Brazilian fullback earlier in the transfer window, with boss Antonio Conte looking to strengthen his defence.

Sandro played for the Serie A champions at Wembley during Juventus’ 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

But despite Chelsea scouts being in attendance, Allegri ruled out the possibility of Sandro leaving for Stamford Bridge.

“Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one,” Allegri said.

On the likelihood of Sandro being prized away from Turin, Allegri added: “No chance.”

The Premier League champions have already spent £130million on Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger, but are looking to add four more players to their current squad.