Wawrinka Ends 2017 Season Due To Knee Injury

Stan Wawrinka announced on Friday he will sit out the rest of the 2017 ATP World Tour season in order to recover from a long-term knee injury.

“After sitting together with my team and considering all options, I have made the very difficult decision to end my 2017 season as I need to undergo medical intervention on my knee,” said World No. 4 Wawrinka.

“This is obviously extremely disappointing, but I’m already looking ahead and planning my recovery. I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play for many more years. I also want to take this opportunity to thank my fans who have sent plenty of messages of support during the past few days.”

The 32-year-old Wawrinka finished the year with a 26-11 match record, including one ATP World Tour title at the Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open (d. M. Zverev). He also reached the finals of the BNP Paribas Open (l. to Federer) and at Roland Garros (l. to Nadal).

On 26 July, Novak Djokovic confirmed he will not return until 2018 as a result of a right elbow injury.