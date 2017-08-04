'He is not for sale' – Antonio Conte dismisses speculation Eden Hazard could replace Neymar at Barcelona

Antonio Conte insists there is no chance of Eden Hazard leaving Chelsea this summer.

There has been speculation that Barcelona could launch a bid for the Belgium international after Neymar completed his world-record £200m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Conte has no fears that Hazard will jump ship, insisting his star playmaker is fully focused on the Blues.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal, Conte said: “Hazard is not for sale.

“He is very happy here and he is very excited to start the season with Chelsea.”