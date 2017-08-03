In This Corner Podcast: The futures of Nakamura, Lesnar and WWE SummerSlam





WWE



In this episode: While Raw struggled, SmackDown got back in the good graces of Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein, who begin ITC by breaking down new No. 1 contender Shinsuke Nakamura’s massive victory over John Cena (4:00). The guys then look at a new twist to SummerSlam and Brock Lesnar’s future with WWE and/or UFC (12:19). Up next is Hero or Zero (23:40) where the debates include teasing the “Demon King,” the horrible Big Cass-Big Show angle and the “Woken” Hardy Boyz. BC, Handsome Nick and the Silver King also discuss how to improve WWE (46:34), the best G1 Climax moments from NJPW (54:52), the Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle match in PPV Rewind (1:02:55) and their feel spots (1:16:10).

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher