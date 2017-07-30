Manchester United transfer news: Matic deal moves closer and here's what fans think

Man United’s midfield is set to be strengthened this week when the club finally sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

The deal has been on the cards for a number of months and things are now progressing with Marouane Fellaini on the verge of leaving and making room for the Serbia international in the middle.

The fee is unclear at the moment, but it is thought Chelsea want £50million for the 28-year-old midfielder. Fans are excited at the prospect of him playing in a three-man midfield with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba – even if some probably would have preferred Fabinho.