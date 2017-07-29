Unwell Felipe Massa visited hospital after Hungarian GP F1 practice

Williams Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa was taken to hospital in Budapest following Hungarian Grand Prix Friday practice for precautionary checks over a suspected virus.

He has been cleared by the FIA medical delegate to drive in final practice on Saturday morning, after which he will be examined again.



Massa had felt unwell and dizzy after the opening day of F1 action at the Hungaroring.

He had a difficult day on track – spinning twice and ending Friday’s afternoon session 15th fastest, just behind team-mate Lance Stroll.

Massa cancelled his post-session media activities due to his illness and went to the medical centre at the track to see doctors.

A decision was then taken for him to be transferred to the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital in Budapest for further analysis.

If Massa had not been cleared to drive, the likely replacement would have been Williams reserve driver Paul di Resta.

DTM racer di Resta, who last competed in F1 with Force India in 2013, is at the Hungaroring this weekend working for Sky TV in place of the unwell Martin Brundle.