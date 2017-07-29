Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray receives stitches after being struck in head with line drive

[Update: 11:41 p.m. ET]: Ray has been released from the hospital after passing the necessary tests. For now, anyway, it appears the only damage done was a gash that required stitches. He’ll go through the normal concussion protocol in the coming days:
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray was carted off the field during the second inning of Friday night’s game at St. Louis after being struck in the head by a Luke Voit line drive:
Ray has been a bright spot all season. He entered Friday’s start against the Cardinals (GameTracker) sporting a 150 ERA+ and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Diamondbacks inserted reliever T.J. McFarland to take Ray’s place.