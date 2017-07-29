Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray receives stitches after being struck in head with line drive



Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray is knocked to the mound after he is hit by a line drive against the Cardinals.

USATSI



[Update: 11:41 p.m. ET]: Ray has been released from the hospital after passing the necessary tests. For now, anyway, it appears the only damage done was a gash that required stitches. He’ll go through the normal concussion protocol in the coming days:

Ray needed a few stitches, then returned to the park, showered and is back resting at the hotel. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 29, 2017

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray was carted off the field during the second inning of Friday night’s game at St. Louis after being struck in the head by a Luke Voit line drive:

Robbie Ray appeared to be struck on the head by a line drive. He’s down. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 29, 2017

Ray is being carted off. There appeared to be blood on his hand. He was covering his head with a towel. Scary stuff. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 29, 2017

Ray has been a bright spot all season. He entered Friday’s start against the Cardinals (GameTracker) sporting a 150 ERA+ and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Diamondbacks inserted reliever T.J. McFarland to take Ray’s place.