Kuala Lumpur, 20 July – A memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony was held today between Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) and PetroEdge Pte. Ltd. (AsiaEdge Pte. Ltd.) and NrgEdge Pte. Ltd. for the development of student digital learning and career progress in the energy industry. The event was held at UTP’s Centre for Advanced and Professional Education (CAPE), Kuala Lumpur.

This international MOU marks UTP as being one of the earliest adopters to such strategic partnership in this region.

The collaboration between UTP and PetroEdge, a specialist in oil and gas training provider entity of AsiaEdge Pte. Ltd., and NrgEdge Pte. Ltd., a professional networking platform for the energy industry, will be in effect for three years. It aims to establish a formal collaboration between the companies in providing training and networking opportunities specifically within the oil and gas, energy industry.

This will allow UTP students and lecturers to network with various worldwide recognised organisations in seeking internships and jobs, participate in online forums and discussions, as well as immerse themselves in digital technical learning such as webinars and virtual reality modules through the company’s dedicated learning platform at www.nrgedge.net/learning.

The MOU was signed by Datuk Ir (Dr) Abdul Rahim Hashim Vice Chancellor of UTP and Malina Raman Director of PetroEdge Pte. Ltd. and NrgEdge Pte. Ltd., Singapore, and witnessed by Associate Professor Dr Fawnizu Azmadi Hussin, Director of Strategic Alliance Office UTP and Mohammad Khalid, Chief Technology Officer, NrgEdge Pte. Ltd.

About Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) was established in 1997 and has grown to be one of the most prominent private universities in Malaysia. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the university.

UTP offers a wide range of industry-relevant engineering, science and technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and aims to produce well-rounded graduates with excellent leadership qualities and communication abilities.

UTP has produced more than 14,000 graduates and currently has an enrolment of over 1,200 foundation, 6,000 undergraduates and 1,200 postgraduates from more than 66 countries around the world.

The university conducts extensive research activities in collaboration with PETRONAS and other institutions and industries locally and abroad focusing on nine niche areas. They are Enhanced Oil Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Management, Deepwater Technology, Nanotechnology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Hybrid Energy Systems, Intelligent Cities and Sustainable Resources.

UTP is the first and only private university to be awarded a six-star rating (the highest performance level) by Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia for its research, development and commercialisation efforts. For more information, visit www.utp.edu.my.

About AsiaEdge and NrgEdge

AsiaEdge Pte. Ltd. is the holding company of PetroEdge which is the training entity for Training in Oil and Gas, Energy industry. NrgEdge is a professional networking platform dedicated for the Energy Industry (Oil and Gas, Renewables). The company envisions to have a blended learning by having both traditional and digital learning on board. Currently it has about 50,000 users’ activity in the network. It is available on iOS and Android applications besides its dedicated website www.nrgedge.net.

PetroEdge and NrgEdge collaboration with UTP

PetroEdge and NrgEdge hope that their collaboration with UTP will allow students to better themselves through various traditional and e-learning modules and explore the energy industry beyond this region as NrgEdge strives to help its members excel at every point in their career journey through its mantra: Network, Career & Journey. NrgEdge will also give the opportunity to two selected students from UTP to be the NrgEdge Ambassador.

The NrgEdge Ambassador aims to encourage students to volunteer and learn networking skills while they are still studying as a student in UTP. The role of the Ambassador will be as a Campus Influencer for NrgEdge and also channelling information about the Energy Industry to their friends. With the fluctuating phenomenon of the industry, NrgEdge Ambassador Programme promotes soft skills development where student will benefits from their On-Site Volunteering opportunities at NrgEdge Booth, Networking Events, Speaking Engagements Session and also Premium Career Coaching for their future undertakings with our internal Talent Advisor faculty.