2017 Haskell Invitational odds: Expert with nine straight Derby wins makes pick



Favorite Irish War Cry was outdone by Tapwrit at the Belmont Stakes. Will the Haskell be different?

The Haskell Invitational is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and there’s a ton of excitement surrounding Sunday’s $1 million race.

The Haskell Invitational is at Monmouth Park.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Haskell on a mind-blowing streak: He’s nailed the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine straight years.

He followed that up by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Then, he perfectly nailed the 1-2 finish in the Belmont Stakes and hit his trifecta and superfecta bets too.

Following Thursday’s post draw, Demling finalized his Haskell Invitational 2017 picks and where he believes all seven horses will finish. With such a small, competitive field, you’ll want to listen to his advice.

He’s not picking favorite Irish War Cry (5/2) to win. Demling knows he’s one of the toughest 3-year-olds out there, but is picking him to stalk the leader and finish second.

Demling is going with a different horse who’s built for this distance.

Opening odds for the 2017 Haskell Invitational:

Irish War Cry (5/2), Timeline (3/1), Practical Joke (4/1), McCraken (9/2), Battle of Midway (5/1), Girvin (6/1), Hence (12/1)