Pirelli: Raikkonen's British GP puncture caused by external damage

Pirelli has concluded that Kimi Raikkonen’s tyre problem at the British Grand Prix was caused by external damage rather than any structural or wear issues.

Following a detail examination of the front left tyre that came apart two laps before the end of the Silverstone race, Pirelli is confident that fatigue or design problems were not to blame.

Instead its examination suggests that two impacts on the tyre’s belt area triggered the problem that forced Raikkonen to pit late on.

“This damage is not present throughout any other areas of the tyre whatsoever,” read a Pirelli statement issued on Wednesday night.

“Furthermore, the belt and the structure do not show any signs of fatigue.

“The possible initial cause of this damage is consistent with contact against an external body, leading to a partial separation of the belt from the carcass in the two affected areas.

“In one of these two places, as a logical consequence, part of the tread also became detached.”

Pirelli explained that it conducted tests on other tyres used at the Silverstone race to see if there were hints that other drives were encountering similar problems.

But its analysis showed that all other tyres were structurally sound.

“On no occasion was there any sign of fatigue, detachment or laceration – or even the beginning of such problems – that affected the structure of the tyre,” the statement added.

“In conclusion, Pirelli can confirm that no issues have emerged connected with the tyre itself.”

Raikkonen’s team-mate Sebastian Vettel also suffered a tyre failure on the penultimate lap, which Pirelli explained was triggered by a slow puncture.

Due to the damage caused to the tyre as Vettel returned to the pits, Pirelli was unable to uncover what led to the puncture.