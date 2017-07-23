Three potential targets for Barcelona if Neymar leaves for PSG

With Neymar’s future likely resting at PSG, Barcelona can’t just see him go and not bring in reinforcements. Especially after some poor transfer windows, bringing in underachieving Valencia duo Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer, a disappointing Arda Turan and more. With an influx of likely over $250 million, it’s a chance for this team to sign several great players to rejuvenate an aging squad.

Here’s who Barcelona must target with Neymar money.

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho would be the ideal replacement for Neymar. Though a different player entirely (even though Coutinho can play a little out wide), he would be the dream midfielder for this club.

Ever since departing Inter Milan for underachieving, he’s been brilliant. He is a player who could play attacking midfield for Barca, run at the defense and open up space with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up top. You could argue that he could have more of an impact on this squad than Neymar, considering Barca’s midfield problems. Andres Iniesta isn’t a spring chicken.



Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho is a target for Barcleona.

Now, Barca has had a $93 million bid rejected, but there is a price for every player. It still feels more likely that they would land him next summer. If he goes to Brazil and balls out, Liverpool could cash in at over $130 million.

Marco Verratti

The Italian midfielder tried to push through a move to Barcelona earlier in the summer but has since apologized to the club and appears to be refocused. But Barca could use a young, top defensive midfielder like they had when Javier Mascherano was in his prime and playing in that No. 5 role. Verratti seems destined for Barca one day and will likely cost over $80 million.



Verratti has long been a Barca target.

Inaki Williams

A true winger, Williams plays for Athletic Bilbao, the last club of Barca’s new coach Ernesto Valverde. The 23-year-old has 82 appearances for Bilbao and has played for the Spanish national team. He’s smart, quick and could be a true replacement for Neymar on the wing for a fraction of the price. His value is probably around $30 million, which would mean probably over $40 million in this market.