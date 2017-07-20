UAE bank launches app to enable fingerprint access to accounts

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has released a new version of its mobile banking app which enables customers to make cash withdrawals without the use of a card.

Customers can also send money to a UAE mobile phone using the mobile to mobile payments functionality on the app, the bank said in a statement.

For added security, the new app enables the use of a Touch ID feature on iPhone devices which allows customers to instantly access all services using their fingerprint.

Customers can also temporarily freeze and unfreeze their debit cards through the mobile app.

For those customers that have an Apple Watch, the app allows them to monitor their account balance, receive transaction alerts and directions to the nearest ADIB branch or ATM through the watch’s display.

Philip King, head of retail banking in the UAE at ADIB said: “The way our customers live and bank is changing, and it is important that we continue to create digital solutions that utilise best in-class technologies to simplify their lives and make banking with us as seamless and secure as possible.

“We are continuously engaging with our customers to better understand their needs and to enhance their banking experience. Many of the features introduced in this version of our app have come directly from the feedback we have received from them.”

The app also allows customers to access accounts, cards and transaction details, as well as add and edit beneficiaries. It also allows the instant opening of new ADIB accounts without the need for any new documentation.

The new version of the app is available in Arabic and English for iOS and Android operating systems, and can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.

The banks said users of ADIB’s digital banking channels have more than doubled in the last 12 months, while smartphone transactions increased by 72 percent in the first quarter of 2017.