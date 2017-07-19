[Press] Politeknik Brunei ties up with PetroEDGE [Borneo Bulletin]

[Borneo Bulletin, reporting by Hakim Hayat on July 11, 2017]

POLITEKNIK Brunei marked another milestone when it forged its first international partnership with Singa­porean oil and gas industry training provider PetroEDGE to provide internship, career and networking opportunities for Politeknik Brunei’s students and lecturers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Politeknik Brunei and Singapore’s Asia Edge Pte Ltd, the holding company of PetroEDGE and also NrgEdge Pte Ltd, a professional networking platform for the energy industry, at a ceremony held at Politektnik Brunei in Jalan Ong Sum Ping in the capital yesterday.

The guest of honour was Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education.

The MoU was aimed at establishing a formal collaboration and cooperation for training opportunities and access to the online platform created by Asia Edge Pte Ltd and NrgEdge Pte Ltd for the mutual benefit in training students. The collaboration hopes to provide worldwide internship opportunities for Politeknik Brunei students to apply and also to encourage career and growth opportunities outside Brunei.

This collaboration will allow Politeknik Brunei students and lecturers to network with various worldwide recognised industries in seeking jobs as well as participating in online forums and discussions, looking into digital technical learning through the company’s dedicated learning platform at www.nrgedge.net/learning.

Politeknik Brunei Director, Denis Ho Mun Tai in his speech said the realisation of the collaboration reflects their commitment towards continuously improving the relevancy and effectiveness of the teaching and learning provided to the students.

“The blended platform provided by PetroEDGE and NrgEdge blends well with the innovative teaching and learning process desired by Politeknik Brunei which is aimed at promoting the continuous use of technology in teaching and learning via eLearning and Virtual Reality platforms,” he added.



In further establishing this collaboration and cooperation, two students from Politeknik Brunei’s Diploma in Petroleum Engineering programme were elected as NrgEdge student ambassadors and they will act as point of contacts between students and NrgEdge.

Asia Edge Pte Ltd envisions blended learning by having both traditional and digital learning onboard and currently has about 50,000 user activity in its network, which is available on mobile applications and through its dedicated website.

NrgEdge in a press release expressed hope that with their presence in Politeknik Brunei, students can explore the energy world beyond this region as NrgEdge cares about their network, career and journey through the path of the energy industry.

NrgEdge added that the ambassador aims to encourage students to volunteer and learn networking skills while being a student. Their role will be as a campus influencer for NrgEdge and also channelling information about the energy industry to their friends. With the fluctuating phenomenon of the industry, NrgEdge Ambassador Programme promotes soft skills development where student will benefit from their on­site volunteering opportunities at NrgEdge booth, networking events, speaking engagements session and also premium career coaching for their future undertakings with their internal talent advisor faculty.

Signing on behalf of Politeknik Brunei was its Director while Asia Edge Pte Ltd and NrgEdge Pte Ltd, Singapore was represented by its Director, Malina Raman. Witnessing the signing were Alias bin Haji Abu Bakar, Acting Assistant Director of Politeknik Brunei and Anas Asalem, Growth and Partnership Specialist of NrgEdge Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Also present during the signing ceremony was Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Education as well as other senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

[This article was first published on Borneo Bulletin on July 11, 2017]