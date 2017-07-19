Oklahoma State punter explains the launch of his clever Heisman Trophy campaign

By -
0
35


Oklahoma State has a couple of Heisman Trophy candidates in wideout James Washington and quarterback Mason Rudolph, but it was punter Zach Sinor who stole the show at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas.

Sinor, who launched a social media campaign a few weeks ago, promoted his own website that looked like it was built on computer software from the 1980s and handed out brochures to anyone and everyone willing to listen to him.

sinor4heisman-website.jpg

He also sported a shirt — that said “#sinor4heisman” — and a fu manchu right out of the Baker Mayfield playbook. It was everything you wanted out of a punter sporting a tongue-in-cheek Heisman campaign. 

Previous articleCosworth begins work towards 2021 Formula 1 return
Next articleLearning from Malaria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY