Jamie Murray Wins Second Wimbledon Title

Jamie Murray is now a two-time Wimbledon champion. The 31-year-old Scot won his second title at the The Championships on Sunday, partnering with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis to capture the mixed doubles crown 6-4, 6-4 against defending champions Henri Kontinen of Finland and Heather Watson of Great Britain.

Top seeds Murray/Hingis broke three times to take the title in 71 minutes. They, like Roger Federer in the gentlemen’s singles draw, didn’t drop a set all tournament.





“I really enjoyed the whole week. It’s a great achievement. Any time you win a Grand Slam, get your name up on the board again, it’s there forever. No one will take it away from you,” Murray said.

The Brit won his first Wimbledon title 10 years ago, when he and Serbia’s Jelena Jankovic paired to win the 2007 mixed doubles title.

Hingis, 36, celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title – one singles, two mixed doubles and three doubles. She also congratulated her 35-year-old countryman on his eighth Wimbledon crown.

“It was a good day for us,” she said. “It’s amazing what he’s accomplished in singles. He’s only a year younger than me. I definitely admire that.”