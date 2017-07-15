Force say goodbye with dominant win over Waratahs

Posted



The Western Force have bid farewell to retiring flanker Matt Hodgson in grand style, thumping the NSW Waratahs 40-11 in Saturday night’s Super Rugby clash in Perth.

The Force ran in five tries to one in the bonus-point blitz, with Hodgson joining in on the fun with a 44th-minute try.

He also put the icing on the cake by kicking a penalty on the final siren to send the 10,384 crowd into raptures.

NSW simply had no answers in the wet conditions to an emotion-charged Force, with the team also facing the possibility of being axed from the competition by the Australian Rugby Union.

The result was a sad end to the career of Waratahs lock Dean Mumm, who made a low-key exit to little fanfare in the 55th minute.

But it was party time for the Force and favourite son Hodgson, who ended his 140-game Super Rugby career on a high.

Hodgson broke into tears as he addressed the crowd after the match.

The result meant the Force finished second in the Australian conference with a 6-9 record.

For the Waratahs, 2017 will be remembered as one of their worst seasons, with the franchise finishing with a woeful 4-11 record.

AAP

Topics:

super-rugby,

rugby-union,

sport,

perth-6000,

wa,

nsw,

australia