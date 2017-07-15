Aston Villa confirm John Terry as new club captain with Chelsea legend making Villans debut

John Terry will be playing in the Championship next season
John Terry has been confirmed as club captain for Aston Villa and is wearing the armband for the first time in a pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury.
The Championship club, whom Terry joined on a free transfer from Chelsea in July, signing a one-year deal, revealed the news via their official Twitter account:
The centre back captained Chelsea for 13 years and revealed he rejected a number of lucrative offers from various Premier League clubs as playing against his former club in the top flight didn’t sit right with him.