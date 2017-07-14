Liverpool and Chelsea 'locked in battle for £65m-rated Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is at the centre of a tussle between Liverpool and Chelsea as the clubs vie for the £65million-rated striker’s signature.

Borussia Dortmund are willing to sanction his departure, despite his 85 goals in 128 Bundesliga appearances.

Jurgen Klopp has been lobbying Liverpool supremos since April to snap up the player he brought to Dortmund in 2013.

But Anfield owners have baulked at the transfer fee and his £180,000-a-week wage demands, according to The Sun.

The would appear to leave the path clear for Chelsea to move for the striker, with the club still smarting from Romelu Lukaku’s decision to snub them in favour of Manchester United.

But the club are in limbo with Diego Costa’s future remaining uncertain, despite his desire to rejoin Atletico Madrid.