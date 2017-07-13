Nico Rosberg says he lost F1 drivers' title trophy before Goodwood

Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg says he lost the drivers’ championship trophy before his recent visit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Rosberg, who clinched the 2016 drivers’ title before announcing his retirement from F1, attended the Festival of Speed with Mercedes earlier this month to demonstrate one of the team’s cars and also sent the trophy to the event.

Rosberg said the trophy went missing for five days during its delivery, before it was safely returned to his possession.

“I’ve had a massive scare because we sent it [the drivers’ trophy] off to Goodwood recently – with super-high security – and it got lost,” he said.

“It was gone for five days.

“It was lost in the post!

“I had some restless days, but now it’s back.”