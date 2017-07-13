Kevin Durant remains stone-faced during Peyton Manning's roast attempt at ESPYs

During the past year, Kevin Durant has had to endure pretty much every iteration of front-runner jokes in human existence. During the ESPYs on Wednesday night, host Peyton Manning got in on the act and lobbed a grenade in Durant’s direction.

“Our gymnastics team was so dominant, that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning said with a smile.

Durant, who famously signed with the 73-win Golden State Warriors last summer, didn’t even pretend to be amused.

You can’t blame Manning for taking the low-hanging fruit — it’s guaranteed laughs — but you have to applaud Durant for not giving one of those gratuitous forced laughs that actors always use at awards shows.

Durant had to know that a joke would be made at his expense, so this was likely a planned response. It would have been better, though, if his mother Wanda was in on it as well. Instead it looks like she’s laughing at her baby boy — not with him — which isn’t cool at all.