Kevin Durant remains stone-faced during Peyton Manning's roast attempt at ESPYs

During the past year, Kevin Durant has had to endure pretty much every iteration of front-runner jokes in human existence. During the ESPYs on Wednesday night, host Peyton Manning got in on the act and lobbed a grenade in Durant’s direction.

“Our gymnastics team was so dominant, that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning said with a smile.

Durant, who famously signed with the 73-win Golden State Warriors last summer, didn’t even pretend to be amused.

