USA vs. Panama in Gold Cup: Takeaways as USMNT disappoints in opener

The U.S. men’s national team failed to win its Gold Cup opener on Saturday, drawing ambitious Panama 1-1 in the opener. Here are three takeaways from the match:

Not much chemistry, and that was known

Look, this is a “B” squad for the U.S. with guys like Christian Pulisic and Clint Dempsey resting. These players haven’t had but a few weeks together, and it certainly takes more than that to gel. They weren’t going to have a fine showing in this one against a quality team, and it was just the first game.

So before concerns grow, let’s see how they do in the next two matches.



This team’s chemistry should improve over time.

Icon Sportswire



Panama is better than most think

Many forget that Panama has made at least the semifinals in the last three Gold Cups, while making the final in 2013. The Central Americans also beat the U.S. in the third-place match in 2015.

There is quality here, and the country is really embracing soccer, evident by the team being in contention for a World Cup spot next year.

It’s no longer just a baseball country.

Still in fine shape



With matches remaining against Martinique and Nicaragua, the U.S. should get at least four points before all is said and done. That would be more than enough to get through to the next round.

Still lots of soccer left to be played. Though this wasn’t a good result, the U.S. is still in good shape.