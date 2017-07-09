[Press] OPC announces alliance with Fraser Well Management

OPC has formed an alliance with Fraser Well Management which brings together the subsurface engineering expertise of OPC with the well engineering capabilities of Fraser Well Management in one co-ordinated service offering. The alliance provides customers with an expert integrated “one stop shop” service incorporating all stages of the asset from geoscientific investigation, subsurface engineering through to well engineering and project execution.

When well planning, management and interpretation are performed by different parties in isolation they often result in poorly understood project objectives due to a lack of understanding of the subsurface drivers. The OPC/Fraser alliance ensures that these activities are planned and operated with execution and interpretation in mind and removes the communication barriers that often exist between the subsurface and well execution disciplines.

Piers Johnson, Managing Director of OPC commented “I am very excited by the alliance with Fraser Well Management. There is an excellent cultural fit between our businesses – both being established subject matter experts in our fields with long term customer relationships based on reliable and high-quality work. Together we can provide additional expert services to our customers and ensure that geoscientific investigation, well planning, testing and interpretation is performed efficiently, accurately and cost effectively.”

Nick Ford from Fraser Well Management said.” We have worked with OPC on several projects worldwide in the last couple of years, this alliance announcement cements that relationship. The key attraction for both organisations is the complementary relationship, where OPC can support our clients on the subsurface aspects and conversely we can support OPC on the well engineering aspects. We look forward to developing our relationship further over the coming years and delivering some outstanding results for our clients. “

This agreement with Fraser Well Management is the second strategic alliance announced by OPC in as many years. Early in 2015, OPC signed an MoU with Intecsea Worley Parsons to develop an integrated subsurface and subsea facilities management service. The alliance with Fraser Well Management will now augment this original agreement to provide a fully integrated reservoir to market (R2M) model.

Piers Johnson

Managing Director

Nick Ford

Managing Director

