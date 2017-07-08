SHLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.25, changing hands as low as $30.15 per share. Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLX’s low point in its 52 week range is $25.42 per share, with $34.17 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $30.26. According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SHLX makes up 2.03% of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »