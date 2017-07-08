NBA Free Agency: Warriors GM refuses to call Nick Young by nickname, 'Swaggy P'

The Warriors have officially signed free agent guard Nick Young, but it looks like his alter ego will be left in Los Angeles.

Young, who grew up in L.A. and played the last four seasons with the Lakers, has developed the catchy moniker “Swaggy P,” which has become more popular than his given name among his fans.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, however, immediately put the kibosh on any sort of Swaggy P-related activity in Oakland, saying on 95.7 The Game that the Warriors will only refer to him as boring old Nick Young.

Myers: “We’re not calling him Swaggy P. His name’s Nick Young.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 7, 2017

Boo. Leave it to the Warriors to ruin all of our fun. Young was somewhat of a surprise signing by Golden State given his, how do we put this, jovial attitude toward the game of basketball?

But Young has proven himself to be a knock-down 3-point shooter and will help the Warriors off the bench throughout the regular season, even if he’s trimmed from the rotation come playoff time.

Myers may be tempting fate, however, as Young has previously stated that the nickname was a product of divine intervention.

“God, in a dream, talked to me, and he gave me that name,” Young said. “I’m like, ‘you know what God? That is a funny name! I might need to run with it!’ And ever since then, I’ve been calling myself Swaggy P. It’s a household name.”

Maybe if the Warriors start off the season 0-5, they’ll think about introducing Swaggy P to the Bay Area audience.