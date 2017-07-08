DEAL CLOSE! Wayne Rooney on verge of completing free-transfer to Everton from Manchester United

Everton are expected to confirm the free-transfer signing of Wayne Rooney by the end of the week, according to reports.

As talkSPORT exclusively revealed on Monday, the Toffees are determined to land the 31-year-old this summer.

Sources close to the Merseyside club believe it is ‘almost inevitable’ that Manchester United’s record goalscorer will wear the Blue jersey again.

United will waive a fee and may also fund part of Rooney’s £13million wages.

The deal is not understood to be connected to Romelu Lukaku’s potential transfer to Old Trafford and is expected to be finalised before the Red Devils depart for their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s decision to hand midfield veteran Michael Carrick the captaincy for next season provided the biggest hint yet that Rooney’s days at the club were numbered.

Rooney began his career at Goodison Park before joining United for £27million in August 2004.