The sleepers of NBA free agency: Biggest potential steals still on the market

The big names are pretty much all off the board in free agency, but there are still plenty of players looking for new homes and teams to solidify their rosters. Given that there aren’t many teams with cap space out there, that means that

Patrick Patterson

won’t be the last player to accept a contract that will immediately make him underpaid.

Here are the biggest potential steals still on the market:

In 2015,

DeMarre Carroll

signed a four-year, $60 million deal with Toronto and

Wesley Matthews

signed a four-year, $70 million deal with Dallas. Last year,

Kent Bazemore

signed a four-year, $70 million deal with Atlanta,

Luol Deng

signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the

Los Angeles Lakers

and

Allen Crabbe

signed a four-year, $75 million deal that the

Portland Trail Blazers

matched in restricted free agency. Would you rather have any of those guys than Miles right now? He is a fantastic 3-and-D player because he knows exactly what is needed from him and provides it consistently. There were several playoff teams, the

Cleveland Cavaliers

included, who would have been a lot better and more versatile with Miles on the roster.

The Spurs got him on a bargain contract last year, and after starting 37 games for them, it’s a little strange he didn’t play much in the playoffs and hasn’t already received a raise. While he’s not skilled with the ball in his hands, he is an excellent rebounder, a good shot-blocker and can finish around the rim. Most teams could use an athletic big man like Dedmon, but there aren’t a lot of them who are actively looking to add another center.

He is a restricted free agent, and the Grizzlies really should keep him unless he signs a massive offer sheet. They’ve already let

Zach Randolph

walk, and Green ties the starting lineup together with his combination of versatile defense, floor spacing and rebounding. While he’s not a high-volume 3-point shooter, the threat of the shot is important, and if they replace him with a stretchier 4, their defense will likely suffer.

If you’re looking for a reserve center, you can’t do much better than Plumlee, who provides excellent passing for his position along with solid rebounding and energy. He’s in a weird place, though, because he’d probably like a bigger role than he can get behind

Nikola Jokic

in Denver, but his lack of rim protection and shooting will likely prevent anybody from paying him like a starter.

Notice a theme? It’s hard out there for big men this summer. Coming off a broken leg, there should still be contenders interested in Bogut’s services. If he’s healthy come playoff time, his heady defense, passing and screen-setting will come in handy.

After Kawhi Leonard got injured in the playoffs, Simmons took on a larger offensive role and thrived. If the 27-year-old can make progress as a ballhandler and become a true playmaker, then whoever signs him will really have something. Already he is one of the most athletic players in the league, as evidenced by his highlight reel full of dunks and chasedown blocks.

It looks like

Nick Young

has taken his spot in the Warriors’ rotation, and he might have played his way into more minutes elsewhere, anyway. Clark was excellent and confident as a combo guard last season, shooting 48.7 percent and making 37.4 percent of his 3-pointers. Like most sparkplug guards, though, he is a defensive liability.

Forever a hero in Boston after taking over Game 7 of the second round against the

Washington Wizards

, Olynyk is now an unrestricted free agent because the team needed all the cap room it could get in order to make

Gordon Hayward

‘s deal work. He is an extremely skilled, if inconsistent stretch big man, and he can make up for his poor rebounding and rim protection with the occasional offensive explosion. He could benefit from a bigger role on offense, but it’s hard to find teams likely to give him one.

He has always been a bit lost in the Celtics’ crowded frontcourt rotation, but there’s no reason he couldn’t become a 40 percent 3-point shooter on a team where he had a defined role. Jerebko is pretty mobile for a stretch 4, and his effort on defense is always there.

While maddeningly inconsistent, Mirotic has at times shown he can guard smaller players, space the floor and draw fouls. His confidence in his shot comes and goes, though, and he stopped doing much off the dribble after his rookie season.

Despite a listed height of 6-foot-8, Williams can play center and is a great rebounder, effective rim protector and solid finisher. Reminds me of

Amir Johnson

because he relies not on size and athleticism, but positioning and effort.

Baynes is the kind of big man no one wants to play against. He’s big, strong and physical as hell. Not a creator and not much of a shot-blocker, but he sets good screens, plays smart defense and makes free throws, which is nice for a backup big.

Ekpe Udoh, Fenerbahce (of the Turkish Basketball Super League)

Two years ago, the big man went to Turkey and brought his legendary plus-minus with him. With Fenerbahce, he has been rejuvenated and become a cult hero. Now that he’s healthy and more mobile than he was the last time he played in the NBA, he is ready to make his return. I wonder if the Warriors have interest in a reunion.