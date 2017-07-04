In pictures: Emirates Team New Zealand bring the prestigious America's Cup to Dubai

1 of 9
The Emirates Team New Zealand crew with the America’s Cup, along with Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Gary Chapman, President Group Services and dnata. Emirates Team New Zealand celebrated an overwhelming victory last week in Bermuda taking the 35th America’s Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling with Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Gary Chapman, President Group Services and dnata.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton, Team Skipper Glenn Ashby and Helmsman Peter Burling with Emirates Crew and the America’s Cup.

Emirates Cabin Crew with the America’s Cup. Emirates Team New Zealand arrived in Dubai to proudly celebrate their America’s Cup win today.

Later in the morning, Emirates employees were given the chance to take pictures with the America’s Cup trophy.

Emirates Team New Zealand celebrated an overwhelming victory last week at the final match-off in Bermuda taking the 35th America’s Cup in a 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton holds aloft the America’s Cup on stage with Helmsman Peter Burling, Principal Matteo de Nora and skipper Glenn Asby in Hamilton, Bermuda June 26, 2017. (CHRIS CAMERON/AFP/Getty Images)

Emirates Team New Zealand after race nine to win the America’s Cup with helmsman Peter Burling and trimmer Blair Tuke spraying Moet Champagne in celebration in the Great Sound during the 35th America’s Cup June 26, 2017 in Hamilton, Bermuda. (CHRIS CAMERON/AFP/Getty Images)

Oracle Team USA skippered by Jimmy Spithill in action during race 9 on day 5 of the America’s Cup Match Presented by Louis Vuitton on June 26, 2017 in Hamilton, Bermuda. (Getty Images)