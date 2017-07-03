RTA to partially close Metro Red Line on weekends

Dubai’s RTA is to close part of the Metro Red Line on weekends as it prepares to integrate the existing rail network with an extension to the site of World Expo 2020 site.

The rail agency announced that constructional changes on the line require the partial closure of the Metro Red Line rail track between Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station and Ibn Battuta Station on Fridays and Saturdays only, from 28 July up to 14 October 2017. Metro travellers will be offered free shuttle bus service between the two stations during the ten-week period.

“RTA had conducted intensive field studies, in collaboration with the contractor, to ensure that the alternative plan would be highly efficient in commuting riders between the two stations, given the intensive traffic movement over the weekends,” said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operation, RTA’s Rail Agency.

“According to the plan, the contractor would upgrade the automatic operation system and add switches point to enable trains switch rail tracks and return at JLT and Ibn Battuta Metro Stations,” he added.

Metro commuters traveling towards the UAE Exchange Station will need to get off at JLT Station, take a free bus ride to Ibn Battuta Station and then continue their journey by metro in the direction of the UAE Exchange Station.

Metro riders travelling in the direction of Al Rashidiya Station need to get off the metro at Ibn Battuta Station, take free bus rides to JLT Metro Station and then continue their journey on the metro in the direction of Al Rashidiya Station.

“RTA is always keen to ensure the smooth functioning of public transit modes and offering of seamless transit service to the public throughout weekdays. It also seeks to ensure the smooth functionality of its electronic and smart services 24/7 and their full integration with the public transport network,” said Al Mudharreb.