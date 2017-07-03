12 Things To Watch At Wimbledon

1) Battle for No. 1: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic will battle at Wimbledon to be World No. 1 in the Emirates ATP Rankings on 17 July. Nadal must reach the fourth round, while Wawrinka and Djokovic must win the title for a chance at unseating Murray from No. 1. Among the scenarios, four certainties exist for Murray, Nadal, Wawrinka and Djokovic:

– Murray will remain No. 1 by reaching his fourth Wimbledon final.

– Nadal will return to No. 1 by reaching his sixth Wimbledon final.

– Wawrinka will debut at No. 1 by winning his first Wimbledon title.

– Djokovic will return to No. 1 by winning his fourth Wimbledon title, but only if both Murray and Nadal lose before the semi-finals.

2) Roger Eyes Record: Seven-time champion Roger Federer is bidding to become the greatest champion in Wimbledon history by breaking a tie with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for the most titles at the All England Club.

Federer returns for his 20th straight Wimbledon appearance dating back to his junior singles and doubles titles in 1998. The Swiss is also six aces shy of 10,000 for his career – not including Davis Cup and the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games.

3) Quite the Quartet: The Big Four of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has swept the past 14 Wimbledon titles. Since Nadal won 2005 Roland Garros, the quartet has accounted for 44 of 49 Grand Slam titles (90 per cent).

Wawrinka (3), Juan Martin del Potro (1) and Marin Cilic (1) are the only other Grand Slam champions in the past 12 years. Cilic, 28, is the youngest player with a Grand Slam title, while 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic, 26, is the youngest to have reached a Grand Slam final.

Four men with multiple Wimbledon titles are in the draw for the first time since 1992: Federer (7), Djokovic (3), Murray (2) and Nadal (2). In 1992, the players with multiple titles were Boris Becker (3), John McEnroe (3), Jimmy Connors (2) and Stefan Edberg (2).

4) Top-Seeded Brit: The reigning champion Murray is the first British No. 1 seed at Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1939. Murray reached the Roland Garros semi-finals, but lost his opening match at Rome and the Aegon Championships in his only two title defences thus far this season. He meets lucky loser Alexander Bublik in his opener on Monday. Murray is 0-2 against lucky losers in 2017.

5) Nadal, Federer on Fire: Nadal and Federer lead the tour with four titles this season, each winning one Grand Slam, two ATP World Tour Masters 1000s and one ATP World Tour 500. Neither has ever won the Australian Open and Roland Garros in the same year.

However, this is fifth year in which Nadal and Federer have combined to win in Melbourne and Paris (2006-07, 2009-10, 2017). Either Federer (2006-07, 2009) or Nadal (2010) went on to win the Wimbledon title in all four prior instances.

6) Tale of Two Rafas: From 2006 through 2011, Nadal reached the Wimbledon final in five consecutive appearances, winning the title in 2008 and 2010. However, he failed to reach the quarter-finals from 2012 through 2015 before missing the event in 2016 due to a left wrist injury.

Nadal’s past four losses at Wimbledon came to No. 102 Dustin Brown, No. 144 Nick Kyrgios, No. 135 Steve Darcis and No. 100 Lukas Rosol. He meets No. 137 John Millman on Monday.





Hungry Nadal Hoping For Wimbledon Feast

7) Stan Eyes Career Slam: No. 5 seed Stan Wawrinka would become the oldest first-time No. 1 in ATP World Tour history and complete a career Grand Slam by winning Wimbledon. The two-time quarter-finalist is one of five men in the Open Era to capture every Grand Slam title except Wimbledon. The others are Ivan Lendl, Ken Rosewall, Guillermo Vilas and Mats Wilander

8) Historic Run: Djokovic entered 2016 Wimbledon as the first man to win four consecutive Grand Slam singles titles since Rod Laver in 1969. However, Djokovic’s 30-match win streak at Grand Slams ended with a third-round loss to Sam Querrey.

Djokovic won the Eastbourne title on Saturday against Gael Monfils. He will try to become the first player to win ATP and Grand Slam titles in consecutive tournament weeks since Patrick Rafter swept Long Island and the US Open in 1998.

9) Lopez Rolling at 35: Feliciano Lopez leads all players with nine wins in 10 matches on grass this season, capturing the biggest title of his career at the Aegon Championships one week after reaching the Stuttgart final. The 35-year-old Spaniard is appearing in his 62nd straight Grand Slam main draw. Federer holds the all-time record at 65, a streak that ended at 2016 Roland Garros.

10) Sascha Seeks Breakthrough: Alexander Zverev, who was born in 1997, beat Djokovic at Rome on 21 May to become the first Masters 1000, Nitto ATP Finals or Grand Slam champion born after 1988. The No. 10 seed, however, has not reached the fourth round in eight prior Grand Slam appearances. Zverev and his older brother, No. 27 seed Mischa Zverev, are the first brothers to be seeded at Wimbledon since No. 4 Sandy Mayer and No. 6 Gene Mayer in 1982.

11) #NextGenATP Watch: The field features 14 #NextGenATP players, who were born in 1996 or later and have broken into the Top 200. Zverev leads the way with an 1,835-point lead in the Emirates ATP Race To Milan. The Top 7 finishers in the race will qualify for the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals in November. Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who won the 2016 Wimbledon junior title, is the youngest player in the draw at 18. Former World No. 2 Tommy Haas, 39, is the oldest.

12) Doubles No. 1: As in singles, there is a race at Wimbledon for World No. 1 in the Emirates ATP Doubles Rankings. Current No. 1 Henri Kontinen and former No. 1s Marcelo Melo and Jamie Murray could leave the All England Club atop the rankings. Among the scenarios:

– Kontinen will remain No. 1 if he and John Peers reach the final.

– Melo will return to No. 1 if he and Lukasz Kubot reach the final.

– Murray will return to No. 1 if he and Bruno Soares win the title, but only if Kontinen/Peers lose before the semi-finals and Kubot/Melo lose before the final.