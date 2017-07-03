12 Things To Watch At Wimbledon

By -
0
24


1) Battle for No. 1: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic will battle at Wimbledon to be World No. 1 in the Emirates ATP Rankings on 17 July. Nadal must reach the fourth round, while Wawrinka and Djokovic must win the title for a chance at unseating Murray from No. 1. Among the scenarios, four certainties exist for Murray, Nadal, Wawrinka and Djokovic:

– Murray will remain No. 1 by reaching his fourth Wimbledon final.

– Nadal will return to No. 1 by reaching his sixth Wimbledon final.

– Wawrinka will debut at No. 1 by winning his first Wimbledon title.

– Djokovic will return to No. 1 by winning his fourth Wimbledon title, but only if both Murray and Nadal lose before the semi-finals.

2) Roger Eyes Record: Seven-time champion Roger Federer is bidding to become the greatest champion in Wimbledon history by breaking a tie with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for the most titles at the All England Club.

Federer returns for his 20th straight Wimbledon appearance dating back to his junior singles and doubles titles in 1998. The Swiss is also six aces shy of 10,000 for his career – not including Davis Cup and the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games.

3) Quite the Quartet: The Big Four of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has swept the past 14 Wimbledon titles. Since Nadal won 2005 Roland Garros, the quartet has accounted for 44 of 49 Grand Slam titles (90 per cent).

Wawrinka (3), Juan Martin del Potro (1) and Marin Cilic (1) are the only other Grand Slam champions in the past 12 years. Cilic, 28, is the youngest player with a Grand Slam title, while 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic, 26, is the youngest to have reached a Grand Slam final.

Four men with multiple Wimbledon titles are in the draw for the first time since 1992: Federer (7), Djokovic (3), Murray (2) and Nadal (2). In 1992, the players with multiple titles were Boris Becker (3), John McEnroe (3), Jimmy Connors (2) and Stefan Edberg (2).

Previous articleThe Transfer Tavern podcast on talkSPORT – Sunday, July 2
Next articleSocial Security Has $2.85 Trillion in Asset Reserves, but It'll Be Gone in 17 Years

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY