Souq.com joins Dubai's initiative to make online shopping safer

Souq.com has become the first e-commerce website in Dubai to get the government’s official consumer protection certification, which aims to safeguard consumer rights.

The e-commerce website will now display the consumer protection logo following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Economy’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP).

The initiative is the latest in a series of measures adopted by CCCP to regulate e-commerce, promote compliance and global best practices among commercial establishments, both online and offline.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO, CCCP, Dubai Economy, said: “In line with the economic agenda of Dubai, we support the transformation of Dubai into an innovative service-based economy to enhance its business environment and accelerate productivity and growth. The digital protection initiative certifies e-commerce websites as per our consumer protection policies and focuses on training them on complying with the UAE laws and regulations.

“This initiative that aims at providing better customer experience, increased consumer protection, and faster response to customer issues, as well as ensuring the regulations of the e-commerce laws.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO and co-founder of Souq.com, said: “We have been working closely with CCCP for many years to benchmark our service standards and policies, as well as any applicable laws in accordance with the global best practices. As the Middle East is increasingly becoming a key player in global e-commerce and the expectations of our connected consumers are rising, there is a need to continuously evolve and enhance the e-commerce experience.”

The government department will share best practices and train Souq.com employees on consumer complaint resolution mechanisms.

In May, Lootah told Arabian Business the certification process is open for companies in the mainland and free zones, but remains optional at present.