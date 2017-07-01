NHL free agency roundup: All the big moves and early activity around the league

It’s payday in the NHL.
Saturday marked the kickoff of free agency for the 2017-18 season, and everyone from playoff hopefuls to the repeat Stanley Cup champion
Pittsburgh Penguins
doled out money — or watched players flee for it — as teams made additional tweaks for the summer.
From
Kevin Shattenkirk
, the market’s most coveted name, landing in New York to the Pens losing a pair of two-time title winners, here’s a roundup of early free agency headlines:
New York Rangers
sign Kevin Shattenkirk
Speculation had Shattenkirk as a Rangers target long before the
Washington Capitals
defenseman hit the market. And New York, after cutting ties with
Derek Stepan
,
Antti Raanta
and
Dan Girardi
in a matter of weeks, finds a way to haul in the top unsigned blue-liner for a reasonable price.
Shattenkirk, 28, didn’t do nearly enough postseason damage with the Caps to warrant free agency hype, but he’s still a top-end scorer on “D.” At $26.6 million over four years, the former St. Louis Blue is not insanely overpaid and gives the Rangers an immediate upgrade across the board.
Dallas Stars
sign
Martin Hanzal
There’s lots to like — or at least be intrigued by — with this one. Dallas gets some coveted two-way depth. Hanzal finds a better fit as a likely third-line center behind
Tyler Seguin
and
Jason Spezza
. No one severely overpays as the
Minnesota Wild
did for the big-bodied ex-Arizona Coyote in March — the Stars are getting the 30-year-old on a three-year, $14.25-million deal.
San Jose Sharks
re-sign
Joe Thornton
Jaromir Jagr
is still waiting for a phone call, but Thornton is making sure the 40-year-olds — soon-to-be 40-year-olds, to be specific — still have a place in hockey. On the eve of his 38th birthday, the longtime center is reportedly returning to play with his Body Issue cover star
Brent Burns
in San Jose, and a one-year deal makes perfect sense for everyone involved. Vegas would’ve been an enticing fit in an upstart market, but the Sharks offer familiarity and postseason potential.
Anaheim Ducks
re-sign
Cam Fowler
At first glance, an eight-year, $52-million deal for Fowler seems rather hefty. That’s an average of $6.5 million per year for a guy who has had more than seven goals just twice in seven years with the Ducks. But Anaheim’s got a potential captain in the making with Fowler, who is still only 25 years old.
Fowler could very well be considered underpaid by the time he and similarly compensated defensemen reach the tail end of their new deals. And someone else would assuredly have dished out more.
Montreal Canadiens
sign
Karl Alzner
There has to be some hesitation from Habs fans with this, not only because Alzner has had a little drop-off in production in each of the last two seasons with the Washington Capitals but also because Montreal’s top priority, even after trading for
Jonathan Drouin
, is finding flashy offensive help. Still, for roughly $4.6 million a season over five years, he’s a mostly durable pillar on “D.”
Nashville Predators
sign
Nick Bonino
Like his fellow Pens reserve
Trevor Daley
, Bonino is parting from the Stanley Cup champs on a business decision, and this one looks smart. The third-line center gives the 2016-17 runners-up some immediate insurance in place of an aging — and soon-to-be retired? —
Mike Fisher
. At a reported $16.4 million over four years, he’s got big potential as a bargain-bin prize.
Vancouver Canucks
sign
Sam Gagner
Good for Gagner to turn his 50-point rebound of a 2016-17 campaign into a new deal — three years and about $3.15 million per season.
Is it too much to ask of the forward to replicate his
Columbus Blue Jackets
numbers in Vancouver? Maybe. This is an interesting fit between a team in desperate need of a shakeup and a talented player still on the climb from a stark decline in Philadelphia.
Carolina Hurricanes
sign
Justin Williams
The nostalgic touch is nice, and the former Stanley Cup winner should help make the Canes fun to watch in 2017-18. Unless plenty of other parts click in Carolina, though, it’s hard to see this reunion as much more than a short-lived celebration of days past. Williams said he wanted to land with a title contender … and he might when the next trade deadline rolls around.
Florida Panthers
sign
Radim Vrbata
Color Jagr fans curious. In Vrbata, who comes to Florida on a one-year pact, the Panthers are getting an aging, albeit experienced, forward, as the former Arizona Coyote just turned 36. Somewhat of a hot name at March’s trade deadline as inexpensive scoring depth, he is by no means long-term material but still posted 55 points in 2016-17, topping the 50-point mark for the third time in four seasons.
Philadelphia Flyers
sign
Brian Elliott
The Flyers weren’t responsible for the biggest early goalie contract of free agency, as their own
Steve Mason
got more than $8 million on a two-year deal with the
Winnipeg Jets
. But their addition of Elliott, whose horrendous start to 2016-17 overshadowed flashes of dominance with the
Calgary Flames
, is notable. Even if it’s only intended to give
Michal Neuvirth
a stopgap partner.
Pittsburgh Penguins sign
Antti Niemi
Looks like
Matt Murray
has his new backup. The Pens could still call upon younger help to relieve Murray if times get tough, but Niemi is a recognizable name with a championship under his belt.
For less than $1 million on a one-year deal, he’s giving Pittsburgh tons of potential — Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says general manager Jim Rutherford foresees Niemi starting as many as 30 games — for a low cost.
Tampa Bay Lightning
sign Dan Girardi
Apologies to Tampa Bay, but Girardi’s signing is notable only because of the longtime New York Ranger’s name recognition. Yes, the Lightning needed some blue-line help, but they’re set to pay an aging, declining reserve $6 million over two years — a big chunk of change for a defensive replacement that’ll block shots but is a statistical nightmare for the reported cost.