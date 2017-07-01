Dubai's Nakheel chases Emirati investors with special deal

Developer Nakheel is encouraging UAE nationals to invest in the Dubai property market with an exclusive scheme that requires just a 20 percent deposit to immediately move into a new home.

Ready-to-move-into villas at Nakheel’s Jumeirah Islands, Al Furjan and Warsan Village communities are available under the offer, with prices from AED1.76 million, the developer said in a statement.

Under the special deal for Emiratis, deposits start at 20 percent, with a four-year payment plan. Home financing of up to 80 percent of the property value is also available through several banks. Terms and conditions for purchasing and mortgages apply.

The offers include homes at Jumeirah Islands – four bedroom townhouses from AED4.15 million, Al Furjan – three and four bedroom homes from AED2.99 million, and Warsan Village – three bedroom townhouses from AED1.76 million.