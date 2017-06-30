LOOK: Lou Williams tweets message to 'nerds' covering sports, nerds strike back

Lou Williams was traded for the second time in about four months Wednesday, this time to the Los Angeles Clippers, but that’s not stopping him from having some fun on social media.

Williams has been quite active on Twitter recently, and one tweet in particular got some people riled up. Seemingly out of nowhere, he decided to talk about how it was “crazy” to him that “all these nerds” cover sports.

So crazy to me that all these nerds cover all sports. Not one athletic bone in their body with all the opinions and analysis. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 29, 2017

Wow, going with the old “nerd” smack! Haven’t seen that one in a while.

As expected, some members of the media responded with witty retorts.

Agree to disagree. I ran around the block with my dog twice yesterday. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 29, 2017

So crazy to me that all these jocks complain about journos. Not one analytical, critical-thinking bone in their body. Did I do that right? — Matt Schwartz (@SchwartzChron) June 29, 2017

Some of us played, saw the ceiling, figured out sportswriting was fun way to stay w/sports (I played full-court into my 40s) … (1/2) … — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) June 29, 2017

(2/2) You’re not in the movie biz, but you know a good or bad movie when you see one, and you can effectively analyze the +/- of that movie — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) June 29, 2017

This ridiculous tweet has been up longer than the amount of time Lou & the Clippers will spend in the playoffs next year… — Louie Del Rio (@LouieFOXIL) June 29, 2017

Tell that to my Fantasy Baseball trophies!!! — Lev Novak (@LevNovak) June 29, 2017

Played ball for the first time in months today and @TeamLou23 is right. I don’t have an athletic bone in my body — Chris Barnewall (@ChrisBarnewall) June 30, 2017

The motivation for the tweet might be unknown, but Williams certainly provided a talking point during an uncharacteristically slow day in the 2017 offseason.