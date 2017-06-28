Golf Digest's Jaime Diaz receives Met Golf Writers' journalism award

Golf Digest senior writer Golf World editor-in-chief Jaime Diaz received the Lincoln Werden Golf Journalism award on Monday night during the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association’s 66th National Awards Dinner in Tarrytown, N.Y. The award is presented to a writer, broadcaster, photographer, artist or other individual for outstanding contributions in the field of golf journalism.

Diaz, 63, is the seventh Golf Digest writer to receive the MGWA award, joining Nick Seitz (1993), Dan Jenkins (1994), Bob Verdi (1998), Jerry Tarde (2012), Ron Sirak (2015) and Tim Rosaforte (2016).

“To be included among so many past recipients that I’ve greatly admired, at such a historic dinner, is a thrill,” Diaz said.

It’s not the first time the San Francisco-area native has been recognized for his contributions to golf journalism. In 2012, Diaz received the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism award, which honors members of the media for their steadfast promotion of golf, both locally and nationally. Diaz also was the recipient of the annual journalism award at the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament in 2014.

Diaz has been at Golf Digest for 17 years and became Golf World editor in 2012.

