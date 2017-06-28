Dubai Police unveils plan to deploy autonomous vehicles

Dubai Police is set to become the first in the world to deploy an autonomous vehicle to carry out security duties.

The deployment is part of the call by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s smartest by harnessing the latest technology.

Dubai Police has teamed up with Atsao Singapore Limited on the manufacture of the self-driving vehicle, a statement said.

It added that the vehicle can be programmed to roam in a certain area, equipped with cameras and sensor radar. It has voice chat with the operating room and can detect suspicious objects and have the ability to follow suspects.

Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the patrol car has been specially designed to be used in the streets of the city.

It will also help fight crime, maintain security and enhance people’s happiness, he said in the statement.

Al-Marri said that he will head the Dubai Police General Police Task Force in this project and will participate in and supervise the final stages, without giving a date for the first autonomous patrol vehicle to enter police service.