2017 NBA Draft: Updating live grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2

Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.
Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won’t matter. Stud.
Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.
Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter – yet.
Kings select: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.
Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State.
Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.
Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
TRADED TO BULLS: Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?
Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International
Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?
Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State
Risky pick, huge upside. Most explosive player in draft. Inconsistent. Fifth point guard taken!
Trail Blazers select: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.
Hornets select: Malik Monk, PG, Kentucky
Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.
Pistons select: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
Smart player, smart pick. A great shooter but not just shooter – he’s a scorer. Fits need
Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO JAZZ: One of most athletic players in draft. A classic Rick Pitino two-way guard.
Heat select: Edrice ‘Bam’ Adebayo, C, Kentucky
First surprise pick of draft. High upside — if he stays as tough energy player, not a perimeter player.
Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
Elite mid-range shooter — in a league that devalues mid-range shooting. Solid, but low upside.
Bulls select: Justin Patton, C, Creighton
TRADED TO TIMBERWOLVES: I like this pick. The Wolves are taking a home run swing on a risky but high-upside pick.
Bucks select: D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
A late-blooming stretch four. He can really shoot it, and plays decent D.
Pacers select: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
A solid stretch four. A bit of an overdraft here. Nice athlete, nice shooter, not elite.
Hawks select: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
One of most efficient scorers in college, and one of the most improved players. Needs to add a jump shot, but this is a steal.
Trail Blazers select: Harry Giles, PF, Duke
The biggest risk-reward pick since Joel Embiid. Could be mini-KG, could never play a game.
Thunder select: Terrance Ferguson, SG, INTL
One of prettiest shooting strokes in draft. Elite size/athleticism for a shooting guard.
Nets select: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
Huge potential in athletic big man. Has the measurables; can he develop a better offensive game?
Raptors select: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana
The Draymond Green of this draft. So versatile on D, needs develop on O. Injury troubles is why he slipped.