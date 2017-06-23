2017 NBA Draft: Updating live grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2

By -
0
34


1 A

Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.

2 A

Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won’t matter. Stud.

3 A

Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.

4 A-

Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter – yet.

5 A

Kings select: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.

6 A

Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State.

Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.

7 A-

Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

TRADED TO BULLS: Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?

8 B

Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International

Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?

9 B

Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

Risky pick, huge upside. Most explosive player in draft. Inconsistent. Fifth point guard taken!

10 B+

Trail Blazers select: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.

11 A-

Hornets select: Malik Monk, PG, Kentucky

Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.

12 A

Pistons select: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

Smart player, smart pick. A great shooter but not just shooter – he’s a scorer. Fits need

13 A-

Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO JAZZ: One of most athletic players in draft. A classic Rick Pitino two-way guard.

14 B-

Heat select: Edrice ‘Bam’ Adebayo, C, Kentucky

First surprise pick of draft. High upside — if he stays as tough energy player, not a perimeter player. 

15 C+

Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

Elite mid-range shooter — in a league that devalues mid-range shooting. Solid, but low upside.

16 A-

Bulls select: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

TRADED TO TIMBERWOLVES: I like this pick. The Wolves are taking a home run swing on a risky but high-upside pick. 

17 B+

Bucks select: D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan

A late-blooming stretch four. He can really shoot it, and plays decent D. 

18 C+

Pacers select: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

A solid stretch four. A bit of an overdraft here. Nice athlete, nice shooter, not elite.

19 A-

Hawks select: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

One of most efficient scorers in college, and one of the most improved players. Needs to add a jump shot, but this is a steal.

20 A

Trail Blazers select: Harry Giles, PF, Duke

The biggest risk-reward pick since Joel Embiid. Could be mini-KG, could never play a game.

21 B+

Thunder select: Terrance Ferguson, SG, INTL

One of prettiest shooting strokes in draft. Elite size/athleticism for a shooting guard. 

22 B+

Nets select: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

Huge potential in athletic big man. Has the measurables; can he develop a better offensive game?

23 A

Raptors select: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

The Draymond Green of this draft. So versatile on D, needs develop on O. Injury troubles is why he slipped. 

