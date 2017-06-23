2017 NBA Draft: Updating live grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2

1 A



Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.

2 A



Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won’t matter. Stud.

3 A



Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.

4 A-



Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter – yet.

5 A



Kings select: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.

6 A



Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State. Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.

7 A-



Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona TRADED TO BULLS: Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?

8 B



Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?

9 B



Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State Risky pick, huge upside. Most explosive player in draft. Inconsistent. Fifth point guard taken!

10 B+



Trail Blazers select: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.

11 A-



Hornets select: Malik Monk, PG, Kentucky Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.

12 A



Pistons select: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke Smart player, smart pick. A great shooter but not just shooter – he’s a scorer. Fits need

13 A-



Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville



REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO JAZZ: One of most athletic players in draft. A classic Rick Pitino two-way guard.

14 B-



Heat select: Edrice ‘Bam’ Adebayo, C, Kentucky



First surprise pick of draft. High upside — if he stays as tough energy player, not a perimeter player.

15 C+



Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina



Elite mid-range shooter — in a league that devalues mid-range shooting. Solid, but low upside.

16 A-



Bulls select: Justin Patton, C, Creighton



TRADED TO TIMBERWOLVES: I like this pick. The Wolves are taking a home run swing on a risky but high-upside pick.

17 B+



Bucks select: D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan



A late-blooming stretch four. He can really shoot it, and plays decent D.

18 C+



Pacers select: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA A solid stretch four. A bit of an overdraft here. Nice athlete, nice shooter, not elite.

19 A-



Hawks select: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest



One of most efficient scorers in college, and one of the most improved players. Needs to add a jump shot, but this is a steal.

20 A



Trail Blazers select: Harry Giles, PF, Duke



The biggest risk-reward pick since Joel Embiid. Could be mini-KG, could never play a game.

21 B+



Thunder select: Terrance Ferguson, SG, INTL



One of prettiest shooting strokes in draft. Elite size/athleticism for a shooting guard.

22 B+



Nets select: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas



Huge potential in athletic big man. Has the measurables; can he develop a better offensive game?

23 A



Raptors select: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana



The Draymond Green of this draft. So versatile on D, needs develop on O. Injury troubles is why he slipped.

