In pictures: Britain’s most valuable race meeting – Royal Ascot 2017

William Buick riding Ribchester win The Queen Anne Stakes on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh make their way in the royal procession during day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
General view on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images for Longines)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Philllips and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images)
William Buick on Sound and Silence win the Windsor Castle Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images)
Ryan Moore on Thomas Hobson on their way to victory in the Ascot Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images)
John Velazquez rides Lady Aurelia clear to win The King’s Stand Stakes during day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
James Doyle riding Barney Roy win The St James’s Palace Stakes on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
Marching band performing near the Bandstand lawn on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
The Tootsie Rollers are seen on Day 1 of Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Getty Images)