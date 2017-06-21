Dubai job matching portal closes $3m funding round

Bloovo.com, a Dubai-born online recruitment platform, has announced that it has closed a $3 million funding round from various investors.

It said in a statement that Noble Partners led this round, while also generating interest from ProCapita HR Consultancy and Sulaiman Al-Rubaie from Kuwait, Al Shafar, Al Serkal and Al Ghussain families from the UAE, Mohamad Moosa Abdulrahman Investment Office from Oman, and other GCC investors.

Bloovo.com, which was launched in Dubai in 2016, has rapidly grown its employers’ base from 260 employers to more than 1,850 employers as of May 2017.

“We are obsessed with a big vision of becoming the most innovative online recruitment platform globally, gaining the unicorn status in the longer term,” said Ahmad Khamis, Bloovo.com’s co-founder and CEO.

It aims to accelerate growth across the MENA region over the next 18 months, then internationally, and is eyeing investors from Asia, Europe and the US, said Khamis.

Scientific matching percentages, success probabilities, in-depth applicant analysis, candidate video pitches are among its innovative features, he added.

Ammar Al Khushashi, managing partner at Noble Partners, said that the venture capital industry in the MENA region is set to grow tremendously over the next 5 years, evidenced by the recent number of transactions completed in the region.

“This market is rich with opportunities and is rapidly growing, which positively affects the development of a more enhanced ecosystem. “We have noticed a gradual shift in investors mindset to include technology investments within their portoflios, which is growing nicely in this part of the world.”