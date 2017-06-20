Artist paints Donald Trump and other world leaders as refugees

By -
0
14


What would David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister, look like if he were homeless? How would you react if you saw Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, walking with no shoes?

The Vulnerability Series is an exhibition by Syrian artist Abdulla Al-Omari in the United Arab Emirates. He gives world leaders a makeover with a difference. He takes them out of their fine suits and paints them as refugees.

Al-Omari says his exhibition is a reaction to his plight as a refugee: “I wanted to imagine how all these powerful leaders in the world would look if they were in our shoes.

“As the anger grew inside me I wanted to have sweet revenge, but with art.”

Previous articleNishikori Tested In Halle Opener
Next article3 Top Stocks You've Been Overlooking

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY