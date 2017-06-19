Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague, 34, dies after knockout loss in boxing match



Tim Hague fought in the Octagon and boxing ring. He was 34.

Getty Images



Tim Hague, a former UFC and WSOF fighter, died on Sunday at the age of 34 in Canada.

The veteran heavyweight, a native of Alberta, died in Edmonton, two days after a knockout loss during a professional boxing match against Adam Braidwood.

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today,” his family said in a statement. “He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Hague (21-3), who made his mixed martial arts debut in 2006 and last fought in 2016, had previously suffered eight knockout losses in MMA. He closed his MMA career losing four of his last five bouts, including all four by stoppage.

As a boxer, Hague turned pro in 2011 and was 1-3 with two knockout losses.

Hague fought five times in the UFC between 2009 and 2011, going 1-4. His lone win came in his debut at UFC 98 when he submitted Pat Barry.

Immediately after his boxing loss on Friday, Hague underwent surgery to relieve pressure around his brain and was in a coma.