DEAL CLOSE? Everton set to sign Sandro Ramirez after former Barcelona forward passes medical – reports

Everton are poised to sign Sandro Ramirez from Malaga, after the young Spanish forward reportedly passed a medical at the Premier League club.

With top striker Romelu Lukaku set to leave Goodison Park this summer, the Toffees are searching for a new frontman to lead their line.

And it appears they may have found their man in 21-year-old Ramirez.

The former Barcelona youngster impressed with 14 goals in 21 LaLiga games last season for Malaga – who he joined on a free transfer from the Nou Camp 12 months ago.

But after only one full campaign at La Rosaleda, he looks to be on the move with Everton closing in on a deal – which could be formally announced in the coming days.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen his attacking options this summer with Lukaku set to leave and the club keen to push on from their seventh-place finish last season.

They have already landed a new goalkeeper in Jordan Pickford, who arrived from Sunderland this week for a club-record £30million, and a new midfield dynamo in 24-year-old Dutchman Davy Klaassen, who joined from Ajax for £23.5million.

READ MORE: ‘Klaassen’s arrival spells end for Ross Barkley at Everton’

Ramirez has been identified as an ideal player to boost Everton’s attack and, due to a release clause in his contract, he could cost the Merseysiders just £5million.

Asked about his future earlier in June, including that release clause, the Spain Under-21 international told the Spanish press: It’s true that I have a low clause, but right now I am still a Malaga player and I want to focus on the national team.

“There are several clubs interested…[but] I honestly don’t know what my future holds but right now.

“I’m focusing on getting ready to train with the group and contribute to helping the national team win the European U21 Championship.”