Careem brings Prince Alwaleed on board, closes $500m raise

Saudi billionnaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has made an investment in
ride-hailing app Careem as part of the technology firm’s $500 million second
financing round.
Former investor The Abraaj Group said on Wednesday it had divested its
own stake in Careem to Prince Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding for an undisclosed
sum.
Kingdom Holding is understood to have made a further investment
alongside German luxury automotive firm Daimler AG and additional participants,
DCM
Ventures and Coatue Management, closing Careem’s $500 million second raise.
Careem said in December it had closed the first, $350 million tranche of
the raise from investors including
Japan’s Rakuten and Saudi Telecom. The latest round with Kingdom,
Daimler, DCM and Coatue therefore totals $150 million.
A representative from Kingdom Holding has joined the Careem board of
directors as part of the deal.
It is not known how much The Abraaj Group’s stake in Careem was worth –
the Dubai-based private equity firm came on board in November 2015 as the lead
investor in a $60 million parcel of financing. Neither Kingdom nor Daimler have
disclosed the size of their investments.
The latest funding bring Careem’s estimated valuation to more than $1
billion, with reports from the US claiming the technology company is now worth
as much as $1.5 billion.
The Dubai-headquartered transport app launched in 2012 and rivals Uber
and other homegrown transport apps to provide on-demand services in the Middle
East.
It operates in more than 50 cities across 13 countries, the most recent
launch of which was Palestine earlier this week.
Careem founders Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson told Arabian Business
last year that their aim was to take the company public by 2020.
Sheikha said: “KHC and Daimler AG bring vital knowledge and
insight…deep-pockets and a long-term perspective on global technology
adoption…to our organisation as we prepare the next big advances in our
journey to shape future outcomes in urban transportation in our region.”
Commenting on The Abraaj Group’s exit, Ahmed Badreldin, Abraaj partner
and head of Middle East and North Africa, said: “We recognised the opportunity
for Careem to scale and rapidly grow its offering across the region.
“We are proud of the rapid advancements the company made based on our
investment and partnership. We wish the company, its investors and new partners
every success as they continue to take this dynamic business forward.”