Careem brings Prince Alwaleed on board, closes $500m raise

Saudi billionnaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has made an investment in

ride-hailing app Careem as part of the technology firm’s $500 million second

financing round.

Former investor The Abraaj Group said on Wednesday it had divested its

own stake in Careem to Prince Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding for an undisclosed

sum.

Kingdom Holding is understood to have made a further investment

alongside German luxury automotive firm Daimler AG and additional participants,

DCM

Ventures and Coatue Management, closing Careem’s $500 million second raise.

Careem said in December it had closed the first, $350 million tranche of

the raise from investors including

Japan’s Rakuten and Saudi Telecom. The latest round with Kingdom,

Daimler, DCM and Coatue therefore totals $150 million.

A representative from Kingdom Holding has joined the Careem board of

directors as part of the deal.

It is not known how much The Abraaj Group’s stake in Careem was worth –

the Dubai-based private equity firm came on board in November 2015 as the lead

investor in a $60 million parcel of financing. Neither Kingdom nor Daimler have

disclosed the size of their investments.

The latest funding bring Careem’s estimated valuation to more than $1

billion, with reports from the US claiming the technology company is now worth

as much as $1.5 billion.

The Dubai-headquartered transport app launched in 2012 and rivals Uber

and other homegrown transport apps to provide on-demand services in the Middle

East.

It operates in more than 50 cities across 13 countries, the most recent

launch of which was Palestine earlier this week.

Careem founders Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson told Arabian Business

last year that their aim was to take the company public by 2020.

Sheikha said: “KHC and Daimler AG bring vital knowledge and

insight…deep-pockets and a long-term perspective on global technology

adoption…to our organisation as we prepare the next big advances in our

journey to shape future outcomes in urban transportation in our region.”

Commenting on The Abraaj Group’s exit, Ahmed Badreldin, Abraaj partner

and head of Middle East and North Africa, said: “We recognised the opportunity

for Careem to scale and rapidly grow its offering across the region.

“We are proud of the rapid advancements the company made based on our

investment and partnership. We wish the company, its investors and new partners

every success as they continue to take this dynamic business forward.”