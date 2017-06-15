European Inventor Award honours the minds behind cutting-edge innovation

The prestigious European Inventor Award is back to recognise the people behind the innovations that are changing lives. Watch it live on this page on June 15th from 10:45 CEST

Launched by the European Patent Office in 2006, the award pays tribute to the passionate individuals and teams whose scientific, creative and intellectual skills are contributing to global growth and progress. It aims to encourage innovation by giving inventors recognition and incentivising future winners. The nominees are first put forward by the public, then EPO experts and an independent international jury evaluate the innovations based on technical originality as well as economic and social impact.

Winners in each category will be announced at the ceremony in Venice, Italy, which is attended by high-level representatives from politics, business, research and intellectual property.

“This year’s finalists demonstrate that Europe continues to be a world leader in innovation. The outstanding inventors nominated for the European Inventor Award allow us to honour the men and women whose ingenious work contributes to the competitiveness of the European economy and improves our daily lives,” said EPO President Benoît Battistelli. “The European patent system remains a pillar for securing Europe’s position as a global marketplace for innovation.”

2017 finalists

Industry

Lars Liljeryd (Sweden) – Digital audio compression

Giuseppe Remuzzi, Ariela Benigni, Carlamaria Zoja (Italy) – Treatments for chronic kidney disease

Jan van den Boogaart and Oliver Hayden (Netherlands, Austria) – Rapid blood test for malaria

Research

Hans Clevers (Netherlands) – Lab-grown human organs (organoids)

Laurent Lestarquit, José Ángel Ávila Rodríguez and team (France, Spain) – Radio signals for better satellite navigation

Sylviane Muller (France) – Treating lupus by targeting T-cells

Non-EPO countries

James G. Fujimoto, Eric A. Swanson and Robert Huber ( USA , Germany) – High-resolution medical imaging ( OCT )

Waleed Hassanein ( USA ) – Sustaining transplant organs

Adnane Remmal (Morocco) – Boosting antibiotics with essential oils

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Gert-Jan Gruter (Netherlands) – Plant-based plastic bottles

Günter Hufschmid (Germany) – Super-sponge for oil spills

Steve Lindsey (United Kingdom) – Energy-saving rotary air compressor

Lifetime achievement