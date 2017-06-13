NBA Finals: Steph Curry goes Swaggy P, celebrates 3 but forgets to actually make it

The Warriors were clearly playing with confidence early in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were flying around the court, making jump shots and talking trash.

Stephen Curry got in on action, celebrating a corner 3-pointer while it was in midair, which has become one of his signature moves. Unfortunately for Curry, the ball didn’t actually go in.

Yeah, it’s never good when you’re in the NBA Finals and you do something that causes you to be compared to Nick Young, aka Swaggy P.

Earlier in the game, Curry decided to fix his mouthpiece while in the middle of dribbling the ball up the court, and Kyrie Irving took full advantage, stealing the ball and driving in for a layup.

Swaggy C (Curry) shook off the blunders and finished the first quarter with 12 points, though the Warriors trailed 37-33. As great as he is, Curry is good for at least two or three careless turnovers pretty much every playoff game. He tends to more than make up for them, however, with his scoring and playmaking ability.