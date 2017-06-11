WATCH: Usain Bolt smokes field in final race in Jamaica, then gets jiggy with it



Bolt is planning to call it a career after worlds in London in August.

Getty Images



The only thing better than watching Usain Bolt smoke some fools in real-time? Watching him run in slow-motion — and then watching him do slo-mo dance moves in real-time. Wait, what? No, seriously, you’re going to want to see this.

The world’s fastest man is prepping for the World Championships in August in London with a series of tune-up meets, and on Saturday night he ran in his last-ever meet in Jamaica in front of a hyped Kingston crowd.

Bolt, because he is not of this planet, completely eviscerated the field of mere mortals in the 100-meter dash.

And then, just for fun, he showed off some awesome dancing. As far as we can tell, that’s slo-mo dancing in real-time. Mind, officially blown, Usain.

Next up for Bolt is a race in the Czech Republic on June 28. He could toe the line once more before he runs the 100 and the 4×100-meter relay in London, where Bolt told NBC Sports he envisions ending his career. He has the 100-metter final on August 5 and the 4×100-meter relay on August 12.

“I’ve thought about it many times,” Bolt says in a basement nook of a lower Manhattan studio space, after smiling and gabbing for a few dozen international media at an event promoting his apparel sponsor, Puma. Bolt mentions his 2016 film, “I am Bolt,” and a scene where he began thinking about retirement. “I started getting a little bit emotional,” Bolt remembers. “Knowing that it could be your last big race in front of so much crowd, that’s something I know I’m going to miss when I retire.”

