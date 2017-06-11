Google launches Qibla-finding service

Google has launched a new web service to help users find the right direction of the Qibla, the direction that should be faced when a Muslim prays, using augmented reality.

The Qibla Finder is accessible through mobile browsers. Once the user enables the app to identify their location, he or she can use the service regardless of their mobile’s model.

When people search for the Qibla, they often use a website or an app to point them in the right direction. This explains why the word “compass” often pops up during Qibla-related search results.

Google says it launched the Qibla Finder to make it simpler for users to find the right direction to pray towards wherever they are in the world.

On Android devices, the web app uses augmented reality technology to draw a clear blue line in the imagery the phone camera sees, pointing users towards the Kaaba without saving any pictures or imagery. The service works similarly on iOS devices, but without the imagery.

The new feature follows a series of updates to Google applications to help users mark the month of Ramadan. The updates include Ramadan-specific notifications on Google Maps, a collection of discounts on the Google Play Store on top premium applications and books as well as a collection of the month’s most critically acclaimed Ramadan TV series on YouTube Mosalsalat.

All details about the Qibla Finder and the other updates are now on Google’s Ramadan Hub, a website the company launched in 2014 to help users navigate the different ways Google can help them during Ramadan.