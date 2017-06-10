Chelsea FC transfer news: Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko on verge of completing £35m move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are close to clinching the signing of Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The defensive midfielder is one of Antonio Conte’s top transfer targets and the Blues are understood to have made contact with the French club over a deal last month.

Now, according to reports in France, Chelsea have made a breakthrough in negotiations with a €40million (£35m) fee agreed.

Bakayoko is expected to travel to London this weekend to finalise his switch to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old will become the Premier League champions’ first signing of the summer.

Bakayoko made 51 appearances for Monaco last season, playing a key role in their Ligue 1 title success and their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

His impending arrival at Chelsea raises question marks over the future of Nemanja Matic, who is reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

Despite winning the title, manager Conte is ready to overhaul his squad as he prepares to lead the club in the Champions League for the first time next season.

As well as Matic, Cesc Fabregas could also be on his way out while Diego Costa has been told to find a new club.

Conte wants to bring in a new striker – reported to be Romelu Lukaku – while he is also targeting a new full-back, as well as midfielder.