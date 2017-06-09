[Opinion] Au Revoir, Paris



So President Trump has pulled America out of the shackles of the Paris Agreement. Back in December 2015, 196 countries of the United Nations adopted the agreement, requiring them to tackle climate change through emissions cuts. Under the previous administration, the US was an enthusiastic proponent of the measure, aiming to reduce its emissions by 23-25% through 2025. This week, President Trump, joins Syria and Nicaragua as the three lone holdouts. Syria is in the middle of a civil war. Nicaragua didn’t think the agreement went far enough. Russia supports the agreement. Even North Korea has adopted it!

The logic behind Trump’s decision can be debated ad infinium. In the dramatic ebb and flow of his administration, it now appears that the right-wing led faction has asserted itself over the argument for what is best for America. There have been observations that Trump’s decision was a petulant one in the wake of what he perceived as disrespect as he met the leaders of the European Union and the G7 last week. But whatever the actual reasons, the reality is that the US no longer wants to be bound to the (voluntary) targets.

President Trump wants to free the US to drill for oil anywhere and burn coal as much as it wants, to grow its economy and create jobs. Good news for medium and small-sized drillers, who may now face fewer costly environmental regulations. It is also nectar to the ears of American mining towns, hoping for a return for coal, his strong voter base. The mining towns of the Appalachia were instrumental in handing Trump the Presidency.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Mr. Trump said, on Thursday, calling the decision a “reassertion of our sovereignty.” Mr. Trump cited disadvantages to US workers and the blocking of the development of “clean coal” technologies as reasons for pulling the out of the agreement, which is aimed at curbing greenhouse-gas emissions, believed to be a key driver of climate change, the Wall Street Journal reports.

But there are some risks associated with this new freedom. What Trump has done will unleash market forces that may minimise any clear economic advantage in the long term. Amongst other things, further increased oil and gas supply in the US, will push crude prices down. OPEC may just decide that it is futile to continue their supply cuts, and revert to a war for market share, driving prices further down again. And there will be so much gas sloshing around America that coal will continue to decline; not because it is a dirty fuel, but because burning it is too expensive.

Ironically, the heads of America’s largest energy firms (including ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips) are all committed to it – recognising that energy now needs to include clean energy. American states are in rebellion. California, New York and Washington states – collectively the fourth largest economy in the world – have formed a pact to adhere to the Paris targets within their states. Some 11 American state governors and 71 city mayors – including Republicans – are defying their President to stick to the Paris climate accord emission standards. Across the pond, the EU has agreed closer cooperation with China to ensure the Paris Agreement does not collapse. However it is worth noting that it will take the US four years to pull out from the already implemented framework, so any effect will be in the long term.

Will the US be no longer a partner in global climate initiatives? It is worth noting that the US is not totally against any future climate accords but just a better deal (for itself). “President Trump said he would begin negotiations to either re-enter the Paris agreement under new terms or craft a new deal that he judges fair to the U.S. and its workers,” the Wall Street Journal reports. In response to the announcement from the White House, recently elected President Emmanuel Macron of France issued a joint statement with the leaders of Germany and Italy saying the accord “cannot be renegotiated, and there is no plan B, as there is no planet B”. This will be a mistake. The US is currently the world’s second largest greenhouse gas emitter, and to exclude it from any future climate discussion would be like ignoring the elephant in room. The world needs real leadership on how it can save itself.