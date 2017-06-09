52% of UAE workers says they expect pay rise in 2017

About a third of workers in the UAE said they received a salary increase last year while more than half expect an increase in their pay packet this year, according to a new survey.

The 2017 Bayt.com Middle East and North Africa Salary Survey, conducted by Bayt.com and YouGov, showed that 48 percent of respondents in the UAE said they did not get a raise during 2016.

Of those who did receive a raise, 49 percent said were very happy or modestly happy with their raise while 52 percent of respondents in the UAE expect to receive a salary raise in 2017, it added.

Nearly half of UAE workers (44 percent) believe salaries are rising in the the country while 24 percent believe that they are staying the same, the poll also showed.

The survey results also revealed that over half of UAE respondents (55 percent) claim that they are planning on finding a better job in the same industry within the next 12 month. Only 15 percent of UAE respondents will look for a better job in a different country in the Middle East.

With regards to the rising cost of living in the UAE, a fifth (19 percent) of respondents have seen their cost of living increase between 6-10 percent with increases in rent, food and beverage and utilities being the most common.

When it comes to the future, the majority (71 percent) of respondents said they believe that the cost of living in the UAE is going to increase in 2017.

Despite this, 64 percent of respondents in the UAE said they still manage to save a portion of their income and 63 percent manage to repatriate a portion of their salary to their home country.

Elissavet Vraka, research manager, YouGov, said: “It is interesting to note that 64 percent of UAE respondents manage to save a portion of their monthly income, with 63 percent of those living outside their home country being able to repatriate a portion of their savings to their home country. This is a good sign for both employers and job seekers, as the ability to save and repatriate savings can impact other factors such as employee satisfaction and loyalty towards the company.”