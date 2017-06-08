LOOK: MLB auctioning off Strickland's jersey from the Bryce Harper brawl

You’ll of course recall the May 29 baseball brawl that lit the internet aflame …

Above you of course see Nationals superstar Bryce Harper exchanging unkind words and soupbones with excitable Giants reliever Hunter Strickland. The brawl was notable for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it was an actual brawl with actual punches thrown and landed (albeit not to great effect). Second, it involved no less a name than Harper. Elsewhere, Mike Morse got accidentally wrecked by teammate Jeff Samardzija, and Giants catcher Buster Posey thought better of protecting his pitcher after Harper began his mound-ward charge.

For those reasons, this is a fracas that people are going to be talked about for a long time. With all that in mind, you should know that MLB is auctioning off the Memorial Day jersey that Strickland wore during the brawl. For your comfort and convenience, here’s a screengrab of the auction listing …

So there it is. As this makes the rounds, you’re probably going to see a few reactions like this one …

Not a good look: Jersey that Hunter Strickland was wearing when he brawled with Bryce Harper being auctioned off. https://t.co/TGhfimTZ7V* — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 8, 2017

Look, no one says you have to buy it if you find the idea of “brawlwear” being pawned off in poor taste. On the other hand, it’s a bit of a mixed message from MLB to suspend Harper and Strickland for their parts in the fight above and then try to move product related to said fight. On the disembodied third hand, hey, everything’s a hustle.

In any event, if you desire to own and possibly sleep in a size-48 textile that’s seen stuff get real, then go forth and fill your cart with the ingredients of a better life.

People: Purchase goods and services — and fight — like no one’s watching.